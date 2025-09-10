UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025 Released At upsssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has published the provisional answer key for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. The exam was conducted on September 6 and 7, 2025, in two shifts across 48 districts of the state. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the answer key directly from the official website at upsssc.gov.in. The commission has also opened the objection window, allowing candidates to raise challenges against any question or answer they find incorrect. This facility will remain active until September 15, 2025.

According to official data, a total of 25,31,996 candidates had registered for the PET 2025. Out of these, nearly 19,41,993 candidates appeared for the exam, recording an overall attendance of 76.70 percent. The release of the provisional answer key will help candidates evaluate their performance and estimate their scores before the final results are declared. The UPSSSC PET is a crucial exam for aspirants as it serves as the qualifying test for various Group C recruitment posts in Uttar Pradesh.

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025.”

Step 3: A new window will open where the answer key will be displayed.

Step 4: Download the PDF and take a printout for future use.

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025: Exam pattern

The UPSSSC PET 2025 consisted of 100 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 100 marks, with a time limit of two hours. Each correct answer was awarded 2 marks, while every wrong answer resulted in a deduction of 0.25 marks.

The Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET) is held every year by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission as a qualifying exam for various Group C posts. It acts as the first step for candidates who wish to appear in the main recruitment exams for roles like clerks, junior assistants, and other subordinate positions.

The exam tests candidates in areas such as general knowledge, reasoning, mathematics, and Hindi. Conducted in multiple districts across Uttar Pradesh, the PET sees participation from millions of aspirants. Clearing the PET is compulsory for those aiming to move ahead in the state’s recruitment process.