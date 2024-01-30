UPSSSC PET Result 2023 RELEASED At upsssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps Here

Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test, UPSSSC Result 2024, is now available at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who took the UP PET 2023 examination can check the results on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. According to the official update, a total of 20,07,533 students enrolled for the UPSSSC PET exam, with only 12,58,867 (63%) appearing and the remainder 7,48,666 (37%) skipping the exam. UPSSSC PET Selection Process consists of four stages: preliminary, main, interview, and skill test (if applicable), along with document verification.

UPSSSC PET Result 2023: Steps to check here

Visit the UPSSSC's official website, upsssc.gov.in.

Open the PET final/revised answer key download or the result link, whichever applies.

Log in by entering your information.

Take a printout for future reference.

