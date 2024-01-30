trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2715509
UPSSSC PET RESULT 2023

UPSSSC PET Result 2023 RELEASED At upsssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps Here

UPSSSC PET Result 2023 : Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test result link has been made active on upsssc.gov.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 09:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test, UPSSSC Result 2024, is now available at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who took the UP PET 2023 examination can check the results on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. According to the official update, a total of 20,07,533 students enrolled for the UPSSSC PET exam, with only 12,58,867 (63%) appearing and the remainder 7,48,666 (37%) skipping the exam. UPSSSC PET Selection Process consists of four stages: preliminary, main, interview, and skill test (if applicable), along with document verification.

UPSSSC PET Result 2023: Steps to check here

Visit the UPSSSC's official website, upsssc.gov.in.
Open the PET final/revised answer key download or the result link, whichever applies.
Log in by entering your information.
Take a printout for future reference.

UPSSSC PET Result 2023; direct link here

According to the official update, a total of 20,07,533 individuals enrolled for the UPSSSC PET exam; however, only 12,58,867 (63%) took the exam. 7,48,666 candidates (37%) skipped the exam. Along with the results, UPSSSC will also disclose the category-wise UP PET cut off marks.

