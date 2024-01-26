UPSSSC PET Result 2023 To Be OUT SOON At upsssc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

UPSSSC PET Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will release the results of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET 2023) on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. The final/revised answer key has been released, and results are expected shortly. Candidates can find the solution keys for all exam days and shifts on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. The provisional answer key for the PET examination was released on November 6, and the objection window concluded on November 15. The commission considered these objections before preparing the final key.

UPSSSC PET 2023: Here’s how to check result

Visit the UPSSSC's official website, upsssc.gov.in.

Open the PET final/revised answer key download or the result link, as appropriate.

Log in by entering your information.

Take a printout for future reference.

UPSSSC conducted the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET 2023) on October 28 and 29, with the answer key released on November 6. The final solution key was released on January 24.