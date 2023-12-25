trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702530
UPSSSC PET Result 2023 To Be OUT SOON At upsssc.gov.in- Steps To Download Here

UPSSSC PET 2023: On November 6, the UPSSSC PET answer key was made available. The deadline for filing objections was November 15, 2023, scroll down for more details.

 

Dec 25, 2023
UPSSSC PET Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will soon announce the UPSSSC PET Result 2023. Once available, candidates can view their results on the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in. The UPSSSC PET exam took place on October 28 and 29, 2023. The preliminary answer key was published on November 6, 2023, and candidates could raise objections until November 15, 2023. 

UPSSSC PET 2023: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the UPSSSC official website.
  • Navigate to the link for downloading the final/revised answer key or checking the result, depending on your requirement.
  • Log in by entering your details.
  • Download the information and keep a printed copy for future reference.

UPSSSC PET 2023; direct link here

On November 6, the UPSSSC PET answer key was made available. The deadline for filing objections was November 15, 2023. The Commission will later release the final answer key along with the results. Candidates are advised to check the official UPSSSC website for updates on the results and the final answer key.

