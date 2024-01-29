trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2715130
UPSSSC PET Result 2023 To Be Released Soon At upsssc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

UPSSSC PET Result 2023 will be available soon on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. After considering the candidates' objections, the commission provided the final answer key, scroll down for more details.

Jan 29, 2024
UPSSSC PET Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued the final answer key for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023. The results are likely to be released soon on the official website. Candidates who took the UPSSSC PET exam can receive the final key from the official website, upsssc.gov.in. The steps and a direct link to download it are given. However, the official website is not responding at this time.

UPSSSC PET Result 2023: Steps to check here

  • Visit the UPSSSC's official website, upsssc.gov.in.
  • Open the PET final/revised answer key download or the result link, whichever applies.
  • Log in by entering your information.
  • Take a printout for future reference.

According to the official update, a total of 20,07,533 individuals enrolled for the UPSSSC PET exam; however, only 12,58,867 (63%) took the exam. 7,48,666 candidates (37%) skipped the exam. Along with the results, UPSSSC will also disclose the category-wise UP PET cut off marks.

