trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2664271
NewsEducation
UPTAC ROUND 1 RESULT 2023

UPTAC Round 1 Result 2023 Released At uptac.admissions.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPTAC Round 1 Result 2023: Candidates who participated in the UP BTech Admission 2023 counselling can use their JEE Main Application number and password to check their seat allotment and get the result, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 10:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UPTAC Round 1 Result 2023 Released At uptac.admissions.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPTAC Round 1 Result 2023: The UPTAC Counselling 2023 result has been published on the official website of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) at uptac.admissions.nic.in. Candidates who applied for the Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling, UPTAC BTech 2023 round 1 counselling can use their JEE Main Application number and password to check their seat assignment and obtain the result. Candidates who have been assigned a seat must confirm their seat by September 20. 

Freeze/float options are also available until September 20. Candidates from the general and OBC categories would have to pay Rs 20,000 for seat confirmation, while students from the SC and ST categories will have to pay Rs 12,000.


UPTAC Round 1 Result 2023: Here’s how to check

1. Visit the official website of AKTU Counselling-uptac.admissions.nic.in 

2. Now, click on the counselling result link under the BTech tab 

3. Enter the JEE Main application number and password 

4. Access the UPTAC Counselling result and download the same 

5. Take a print out for the future references

UPTAC Round 1 Result 2023; direct link here

It is critical for candidates to download their seat allotment order because it will be required when they report to college. According to the AKTU UPTAC 2023 counselling schedule, after round 1, the second round of admissions will begin on September 21. There will be no new registrations in this round, and choice filling/locking will begin on September 21.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train