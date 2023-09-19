UPTAC Round 1 Result 2023 Released At uptac.admissions.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPTAC Round 1 Result 2023: The UPTAC Counselling 2023 result has been published on the official website of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) at uptac.admissions.nic.in. Candidates who applied for the Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling, UPTAC BTech 2023 round 1 counselling can use their JEE Main Application number and password to check their seat assignment and obtain the result. Candidates who have been assigned a seat must confirm their seat by September 20.

Freeze/float options are also available until September 20. Candidates from the general and OBC categories would have to pay Rs 20,000 for seat confirmation, while students from the SC and ST categories will have to pay Rs 12,000.

UPTAC Round 1 Result 2023: Here’s how to check

1. Visit the official website of AKTU Counselling-uptac.admissions.nic.in

2. Now, click on the counselling result link under the BTech tab

3. Enter the JEE Main application number and password

4. Access the UPTAC Counselling result and download the same

5. Take a print out for the future references

It is critical for candidates to download their seat allotment order because it will be required when they report to college. According to the AKTU UPTAC 2023 counselling schedule, after round 1, the second round of admissions will begin on September 21. There will be no new registrations in this round, and choice filling/locking will begin on September 21.