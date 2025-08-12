UPTAC Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released At uptac.admissions.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

UPTAC Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has officially released the Round 3 seat allotment results for the Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) 2025 on 11th August, 2025. All the candidates who have participated in the round 3 of counseling can now check their result through the official website, i.e. uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates must know that they have to enter their JEE Mains 2025 application number along with their password to access their result and those who have been allotted the seats will have to accept their allotted seats by today, i.e. 12th August, 2025. Candidates will have the option of either choosing to ‘Freeze’ or ‘Float’ their seat and they will also have to pay the acceptance fee to complete their admission.

The acceptance fee for general and Other Backward Classes (OBC) is Rs. 20,000 and the acceptance fees for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) category candidates is Rs. 12,000.

UPTAC Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the link titled as ‘UPTAC Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like JEE Main Application number and password correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your seat allotment result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check all the details and then download the allotment letter.

Candidates must know that round 3 serves as the final chance for candidates to opt between the freeze and float options. Starting from Round 4, all seat allotments will be automatically frozen. The Round 4 allotment results will be declared on August 13, while Round 5 will be dedicated exclusively to internal seat adjustments. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.