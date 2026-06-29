/UPTET admit card 2026 out at upessc.up.gov.in; Direct Link to download hall ticket

UPTET admit card 2026 out: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the UPTET 2026 admit card on its official website, upessc.up.gov.in.
Candidates who have registered for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 can now download their hall tickets using their registration number and one-time password (OTP).
The UPTET exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 2 to July 4, 2026 across the state.
The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination centre. It contains key details such as the candidate's name, roll number, examination date, shift timing, reporting time, exam centre address and important exam-day instructions.
Candidates are advised to verify all details carefully after downloading the hall ticket.
Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall ticket:
The UPTET 2026 examination will be conducted over three days, from July 2 to July 4, 2026, in offline mode at designated examination centres across Uttar Pradesh.
The examination will be held under multi-layered security arrangements to ensure transparency and prevent any malpractice.
Candidates should check the following information printed on the hall ticket:
In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact the UPESSC for rectification before the examination.
Candidates must carry:
Candidates without a valid hall ticket will not be permitted to enter the examination centre. They are also advised to reach the venue well before the reporting time to complete security checks smoothly.
The UPTET is a mandatory eligibility examination for candidates aspiring to become teachers in primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh.
Aspirants are advised to download their admit cards well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues.
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