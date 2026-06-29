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UPTET admit card 2026 out at upessc.up.gov.in; Direct Link to download hall ticket

UPTET admit card 2026 out: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the UPTET admit card 2026 on its official website, upessc.up.gov.in. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 04:22 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 04:28 PM IST
UPTET admit card 2026 out at upessc.up.gov.in; Direct Link to download hall ticket

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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