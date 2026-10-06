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UPTET 2026 results: Candidates protest in Prayagraj, demand review of rejected OMR sheets

Normalisation is the method used to adjust scores when an exam is held in more than one shift.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 05:10 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
UPTET 2026 results: Candidates protest in Prayagraj, demand review of rejected OMR sheets

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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