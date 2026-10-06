/UPTET 2026 results: Candidates protest in Prayagraj, demand review of rejected OMR sheets

Candidates who appeared in the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 have taken to the streets in Prayagraj, demanding a fresh review of rejected OMR sheets and of the normalisation process used to prepare the results.
The protest comes weeks after the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) turned down similar demands. The result was declared on August 26. Following complaints from candidates, the Commission set up a six-member committee to examine their representations.
On September 16, the Commission announced its decision. It rejected the representations on OMR sheets, normalisation and marks calculated from the answer key. On the OMR sheets, it argued that candidates had been given detailed instructions on filling them before the exam, through the advertisement, the admit card and invigilators.
Candidates' complaints had covered mismatches in details filled in on the OMR sheets, and marks they received after normalisation that were lower than what they expected.
Normalisation is the method used to adjust scores when an exam is held in more than one shift.
The Commission did offer one relief. Candidates who find errors in the eligibility certificates issued to successful candidates will be allowed to get them corrected. It made no provision for a revised result or changed scores.
Some candidates say that is not enough, which is why the protest has resumed.
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