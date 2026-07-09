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UPTET answer key 2026 released: Check how to download, raise objections, and important details here

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the UPTET Answer Key 2026, allowing candidates to check their responses online. Candidates can also raise objections through the official portal till July 14, 2026.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 10:30 AM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 10:30 AM IST
UPTET answer key 2026 released: Check how to download, raise objections, and important details here
Image Credit: UPTET Answer Key 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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