/UPTET answer key 2026 released: Check how to download, raise objections, and important details here

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 answer key has now been released, giving candidates a chance to review their responses. This is an important step for those who appeared in the exam, as they can estimate their scores and raise objections if they find any discrepancies.
The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the provisional answer key. If you appeared for the exam, you can download it from the official website: upessc.up.gov.in.
Along with the answer key, the commission has also opened the objection window. Not happy with a particular answer? Candidates can raise objections online, but there's a deadline: July 14, 2026.
Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the answer key and raise objections:
1. Visit the official website of UPESSC at upessc.up.gov.in
2. Click on the UPTET Answer Key 2026 link on the homepage
3. Enter your login details
4. Submit the details to view the answer key
5. Download and save it for future reference
The UPTET 2026 exam was conducted from July 2 to July 4 across different centres in Uttar Pradesh. Around 17.7 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of nearly 19.9 lakh registered candidates, showing a participation rate of about 88.77%.
Security wasn't taken lightly. AI-based surveillance kept watch over exam centres throughout, and that vigilance paid off 44 impersonation cases were caught. On top of that, observers and senior officers made the rounds in person, and a control room using AI-enabled cameras kept tabs on the whole operation.
With the release of the answer key, candidates can now evaluate their performance and take the next step by raising objections if needed. It is important to check the answer key carefully and complete the process before the deadline to avoid missing any opportunity.
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