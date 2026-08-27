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  • /UPTET result 2026 declared: Primary pass rate 80.07%, upper primary 71.85%

UPTET result 2026 declared: Primary pass rate 80.07%, upper primary 71.85%

For the upper primary level covering Classes 6 to 8, 7,59,513 candidates out of 10,57,021 candidates qualified the examination, recording a pass percentage of 71.85 per cent.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 10:07 AM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 10:07 AM IST
UPTET result 2026 declared: Primary pass rate 80.07%, upper primary 71.85%

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UPTET result 2026 declared: Primary pass rate 80.07%, upper primary 71.85%
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