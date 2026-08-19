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Urine-drinking incident at MP school sparks protest over Principal’s ‘eat a chocolate’ remark

The incident triggered anger among the girls' family members and residents of the area.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 10:36 AM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 10:36 AM IST
Urine-drinking incident at MP school sparks protest over Principal’s ‘eat a chocolate’ remark

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Urine-drinking incident at MP school sparks protest over Principal’s ‘eat a chocolate’ remark
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