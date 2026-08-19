/Urine-drinking incident at MP school sparks protest over Principal’s ‘eat a chocolate’ remark

A disturbing incident has come to light at a government-run primary school in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, where a Class 5 boy allegedly mixed urine into a water bottle and made two of his female classmates drink from it.
When the girls approached the school principal to complain, he is accused of responding callously, telling them to eat a Rs 10 chocolate if their mouths tasted bad.
The incident took place on Monday at a primary school in the Aron development block of Guna.
According to officials, the boy carried out the act as some form of mischief within the same classroom. When the two girls reported what had happened, the principal's response, rather than offering any support, only added to the outrage that followed.
Guna District Magistrate Kishore Kumar Kanyal confirmed the details of the complaint, saying the girls had alleged that some students made them drink urine from water bottles, and that when they went to the principal with their complaint, he behaved insensitively and suggested they eat a chocolate to get rid of the taste.
Authorities moved quickly once the matter came to light.
The Tehsildar and the Block Education Officer (BEO) of the area were sent to the school to look into the complaint, and a notice was served to the principal. Manjusha Khatri, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Aron, said the BEO has been directed to investigate and submit a report within two days, after which strict action is expected to follow.
District Magistrate Kanyal said an investigation had been ordered into the incident, noting that the mischief appeared to have been carried out by a student from the same class, and that the boy along with his parents were being summoned.
He added that a notice had also been issued to the principal.
Officials have not ruled out the possibility that other male students in the class may have been involved.
The incident triggered anger among the girls' family members and residents of the area.
Family members and villagers gathered at the school the following day, raising slogans and demanding strict action against those responsible, and at one point locked the school premises in protest.
The case has once again drawn attention to concerns around child safety and the conduct of school staff in government institutions, particularly the response of authority figures when students report incidents of abuse or mistreatment.
Officials say the outcome of the BEO's report will determine what action, if any, is taken against the principal and the students involved.
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