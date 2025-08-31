US Embassy Warns Students: Law Violations May Lead To Visa Loss, Deportation

The US Embassy in India has issued a clear warning to student visa holders, advising them not to break any US laws as it could have serious effects on their visa status. It stressed that holding a US visa is a privilege, not a right. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the embassy said that violating US laws could lead to arrest, visa cancellation, deportation, and even make students ineligible for future visa approvals. “Breaking U.S. laws can have serious consequences for your student visa. If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future U.S. visas. Follow the rules and don't jeopardize your travel. A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right,” wrote the embassy.

The embassy’s latest warning comes just days after the Trump administration announced plans to shorten the duration of visas for students, cultural exchange visitors, and media members, creating new challenges for international students, exchange workers, and foreign journalists, who would now need to apply for extensions to stay in the US instead of keeping a more flexible legal status.

Breaking U.S. laws can have serious consequences for your student visa. If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future U.S. visas. Follow the rules and don’t jeopardize your travel. A U.S. visa is a… pic.twitter.com/wBbHGmLSq7 — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) August 30, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Under the proposed rules, student and exchange visas would be capped at a maximum of four years. According to a Reuters report, the Trump administration recently revoked over 6,000 student visas for overstaying and breaking the law, with a small number linked to “support for terrorism,” a State Department official said. In addition, the report noted that nearly 4,000 visas were cancelled after visitors broke the law, with most cases involving assault, followed by drunk driving, drug use, and burglary.