US Plans Fixed-Term Student Visas: What 4.2 Lakh Indian Students Need To Know

New Delhi: The certainty of studying in the United States may soon come with an expiry date. For decades, international students entered America with the comfort of a rule known as “duration of status”. A student admitted into a university could legally stay until graduation. The arrangement allowed focus on classes, research and life on campus without worrying about the visa clock.

The Department of Homeland Security is now preparing to change that rule. The new plan introduces fixed-term student visas. Stay will no longer follow the length of a degree. Each visa will carry a strict time limit. Renewal will be mandatory if the programme outlasts the visa period.

The proposal has cleared White House review and is moving into public consultation. More than 4.2 lakh Indian students in the United States will feel the impact.

End Of Open-Ended Stay

At present, F-1 visa holders from India can remain through the full duration of their academic programme. A five-year engineering degree, an extended MBA or a delayed project does not break legal status.

The new system would fix an expiry date. A student with a longer timeline may face renewal midway.

Impact On PhDs And Research

The hardest hit may be doctoral scholars and research-heavy disciplines. A thesis extension, complex lab work or unforeseen delays could trigger urgent visa renewals.

Renewal fees, added paperwork and uncertainty may burden students already managing heavy academic loads.

Policy With A Past

This idea is not new. In 2020, the Trump administration attempted to enforce fixed two- or four-year visas. The plan faced strong opposition from universities and students. And therefore, it was withdrawn.

Its revival signals Washington’s renewed push for closer visa monitoring.

Next Steps

The draft rule completed White House review on June 27. Publication in the Federal Register will follow. Once released, a 30-60 day public comment window will open. Universities, student groups and advocacy organisations will submit feedback before the policy is finalised.

What Indian Students Can Do Now

The rule is still in draft stage. Students in the United States and those planning to apply should act early: watch for official DHS and consulate updates, include visa renewal costs in financial plans, seek guidance from academic departments on degree extensions and join the public comment process to voice concerns.

The Bigger Picture

For Indian students, the change signals more than paperwork. It shapes the U.S. promise of welcoming global talent.

Whether America remains the first choice for higher education may depend on how the fixed-term rule finally takes form.