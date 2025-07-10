UTET 2025 Registration Begins For Teacher Recruitment At ukutet.com- Check Direct Link to Register, Other Details Here

UTET Registration 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially opened the online applications for the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2025. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply can do it through the official website, i.e. ukutet.com.

UTET Registration 2025: Important Dates

The last date to apply for the exam is 5th August, 2025 and last date for the fee payment is 7th August, 2025. The correction window will be opened from 9th August to 12th August, 2025. The examination will take place on 27th September, 2025 in two sessions, first for the primary session (Classes 1-5) and second session for upper primary (classes 6-8) levels.

UTET Registration 2025: Steps to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website- ukutet.com

Step 2: You will find the button of ‘Register’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Register yourself by entering your name, email, mobile number and create your account

Step 4: Now login into your account by entering the registered details.

Step 5: After logging in, fill the application form with your personal and academic information.

Step 6: Upload the required documents according to the instructions provided.

Step 7: Pay the required application fees online via debit/credit card or net banking.

Step 8: Re-check the details and download the page for future reference.

UTET Registration 2025: Who are Eligible

Candidates who have completed class 12th with minimum of 50 per cent and marks and a 2-year D.EI.Ed or B.EI.Ed or they are graduated with 50 per cent marks with 2-year diploma in elementary education, and final year year D.EI.Ed students are also eligible for the Paper 1 which is for 1-5 classes.

Eligibility for Paper which is for classes 6-8 is that they must have completed graduated with 2-year B.Ed or equivalent or they have completed senior secondary with 50 percent along with 4-year B.EI.Ed/ B.A.B.Ed/ B.Sc.B.Ed and final year BEd students are also eligible. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.