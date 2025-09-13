UTET Admit Card 2025 Released At ukutet.com- Check Direct Link To Download Here

UTET Admit Card 2025: Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially released the admit card for the UTET exam 2025 today, i.e. 13th September, 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the exam and are going to appear for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, i.e. ukutet.com.

Candidates will have to enter their registration number along with their password or name and date of birth to access their hall tickets. An admit card is a very important document for the exam as candidates will not be able to appear for the exam without it.

The UTET first and second exam will take place on 27th September, 2024 in two shifts, first shift from 10 AM to 12:40 PM for the UTET 1 and the second shift from 2 PM to 4:30 PM for UTET 2.

UTET Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download the Hall ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- ukutet.com.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘UTET admit card’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to login.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration number and password or name and date of birth correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your hall ticket will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the details mentioned on it and then download it for future reference.

Step 7: Print out your admit card for the day of the examination.

The board has stated that candidates who are unable to download their admit cards can collect them in person at the nodal examination center in the city they selected during registration, during office hours on 25th and 26th September, 2025. To obtain the admit card, candidates must submit a photocopy of their online application, two passport-sized photographs (matching the one uploaded in the application), and a valid photo identity card as mentioned in the application form. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.