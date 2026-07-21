Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /UP board compartment admit card 2026 announced for Class 10, 12

UP board compartment admit card 2026 announced for Class 10, 12

UP Board compartment admit card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the compartment exam admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 students for 2026.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 07:39 AM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 07:40 AM IST
UP board compartment admit card 2026 announced for Class 10, 12

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
UP board compartment admit card 2026 announced for Class 10, 12
up board compartment admit card 20264 min ago
2
CJP protest22 min ago
3
Akasa Singh43 min ago
4
Gas leak54 min ago
5
Numerology horoscope today1 hr ago