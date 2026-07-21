/UP board compartment admit card 2026 announced for Class 10, 12

UP Board compartment admit card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the compartment exam admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 students for 2026, ahead of the exams scheduled for July 28.
The admit cards are now available on the board's official website, upmsp.edu.in. To download the UP board hall ticket 2026 candidates will need to use official login credentials and not directly by individual students.
Once downloaded, schools are required to distribute the admit cards to their respective eligible students.
The compartment examination is meant for students who received an E1 grade in up to two subjects in this year's UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results, declared earlier in April.
It offers them a second opportunity to clear those subjects without having to repeat the entire academic year.
Both the Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exams will be held on a single day, July 28, 2026, conducted in two separate shifts as per the board's official schedule.
This follows the regular UP Board exams, which were held from February 18 to March 12, 2026.
The admit cards for all eligible students will appear on screen as downloadable PDFs.
School authorities can then download and print them for distribution to students.
Each admit card carries essential exam-day information, including the student's name, roll number, exam centre address, subject codes and session timing.
Students have been advised to collect their hall tickets from their schools well ahead of the exam date, as entry to the examination centre will not be permitted without it.
In case of any discrepancy in the printed details, students are advised to contact their school authorities or UPMSP immediately for correction.
The board has also cautioned schools to keep their login credentials confidential and to use only their registered mobile number and email ID for all portal-related services.
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