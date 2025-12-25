Uttar Pradesh: Classrooms To Start Day With Newspaper Readings To Cut Screen Time

Classrooms in Uttar Pradesh are set to witness a meaningful change. Until now, students would head straight to their classes after the morning prayer. According to Zee News reports, under this new initiative, they will begin their day by reading out newspaper news. The aim is to move children away from excessive mobile screen use and help them connect with the real world, covering current affairs, science, culture, and society. This step reflects the belief that education is not confined to textbooks but is deeply connected to everyday life.

Improvement in Language, Vocabulary and General Knowledge

Regular newspaper reading is expected to improve students’ vocabulary, language expression, and general knowledge. Special focus will be given to students in rural areas so their exposure is not limited. Teachers will guide students through news stories, explain new words, and encourage simple discussions. This will help students develop balanced skills in speaking, writing, and logical thinking.

Preparation for Competitive Exams and Practical Learning

According to the government, learning from real-life events along with academic books will better prepare students for competitive examinations. Reading newspapers will expand knowledge in areas such as science, culture, history, the environment, and sports. It will also strengthen comprehension, memory and confidence in participating in discussions and debates.

Scrapbooks, News Cuttings and Group Discussions Made Mandatory

Students from Classes 6 to 12 will be required to collect important news cuttings, maintain scrapbooks, take part in weekly discussions on editorial articles and analyse news reports. These activities are designed to build strong reading habits, improve understanding and encourage students to express their thoughts clearly.

Quizzes, Puzzles and News-Based Activities on Saturdays

The Education Department has directed schools to organise activities like quizzes, crossword puzzles, and Sudoku on Saturdays or any other suitable day of the week. Such activities will help sharpen students’ reasoning and analytical abilities, improve concentration and make learning more engaging and enjoyable.

Understanding Local Issues and Learning Responsible Citizenship

By reading local news and reports on development work, students will gain awareness of real issues in their own communities. This will help nurture social awareness, a sense of responsibility, and the values of informed and responsible citizenship.