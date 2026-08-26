/Uttar Pradesh doubles MBBS, BDS internship stipend to Rs 25,000

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved a doubling of the monthly stipend for MBBS and BDS interns, raising it from Rs 12,000 to Rs 25,000. The decision was cleared by the state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on August 25.
The revised stipend will be applicable to MBBS and BDS graduates undertaking their compulsory rotatory internship at government medical colleges, institutions and medical universities across Uttar Pradesh.
Medical and dental interns play an active role in government healthcare facilities during their internship period. They assist doctors and hospital staff in wards, outpatient departments and emergency services, and may also be assigned night duties.
The government said the revised stipend is intended to provide stronger financial support to interns while recognising their contribution to patient care in public hospitals.
This is the second major increase in the stipend under the current state government. In 2021, it was raised from Rs 7,500 to Rs 12,000 per month.
The Cabinet approval comes days after MBBS interns from multiple government medical colleges demanded a higher stipend.
Interns staged a protest at King George’s Medical University in Lucknow on August 22. Participants reportedly included students from KGMU, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, and Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College in Meerut.
The increase is expected to reduce the gap between Uttar Pradesh’s internship allowance and those offered by several other states and central institutions.
At the same meeting, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved the procurement of 25 lakh tablets under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme.
The tablets will be distributed free of cost to eligible students enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and skill-development programmes, including technical and health education courses and Industrial Training Institutes.
The state has earmarked Rs 2,374.60 crore for the scheme in 2026–27, with the objective of supporting digital learning, online training, employment and self-employment opportunities
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.