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Uttar Pradesh doubles MBBS, BDS internship stipend to Rs 25,000

The government said the revised stipend is intended to provide stronger financial support to interns while recognising their contribution to patient care in public hospitals.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 12:39 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 12:54 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh doubles MBBS, BDS internship stipend to Rs 25,000

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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