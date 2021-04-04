हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh government will now send money to accounts of parents directly

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government will send Rs 1100 to parents' account which is a big decision in the interest of school children. The move was initiated to stop the commission agents from usurping the money provided the parents.

Uttar Pradesh government will now send money to accounts of parents directly

Lucknow: The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government will send Rs 1100 to parents' account which is a big decision in the interest of school children. The move was initiated to stop the commission agents from usurping the money provided the parents.

The schools in Uttar Pradesh gives uniforms, shoes, socks and bags to the school children of Basic Education Council for free. The government has decide that instead it will give the money in the bank account of the parents.

The proposal for approval came after a concurrence amog members of the Basic Education Department for the academic session 2021-22.

