Uttar Pradesh JEECUP 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Again

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council has made two extensions to the registration deadline for the Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP 2023). In the latest update, the application window has been reopened and will remain accessible until June 15.

JEECUP is a state-level examination conducted for admission to government and private polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh. Those interested in applying for the exam can do so by visiting https://jeecup.admissions.nic.in/.

Eligibility:

Candidates must meet specific requirements to be eligible for the examination. First and foremost, they must be Indian nationals. In addition, students must be residents of Uttar Pradesh in order to apply for the examination.

Candidates who have finished their 10th or 12th grades from Uttar Pradesh board-accredited institutions are also eligible to apply.

It is crucial to remember that the exam has no upper age limit, although candidates must be at least 14 years old on July 1, 2023. Before applying for the JEECUP exam, make sure you meet the qualifying requirements.

Application Fees:

Candidates from the general or OBC category must pay a fee of Rs. 300. For SC and ST candidates, the application fee is Rs. 200. From June 11 to 15, candidates will be able to revise their applications.

Process To Apply:

Go to the official website — https://jeecup.admissions.nic.in/

Click "Apply for Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic)" on the homepage

Proceed with the registration process

Fill out the application form, add your documents, pay the cost, and submit it

Keep a printout for future reference.

The JEECUP admit card download link will be available at https://jeecup.admissions.nic.in/ once the UP Polytechnic exam registration procedure is completed. Students who pass the UP Polytechnic entrance exam will thereafter be required to participate in the university admissions process.

The council was supposed to give the JEECUP admit card on May 22, but the registration deadline was first extended to May 31. Now, it has been declared that eligible applicants can apply for the exam until June 15, 2023, at https://jeecup.admissions.nic.in/.

Candidates who previously submitted their JEECUP 2023 application form will get a chance to make changes. The board will soon offer a correction window on its official website, enabling applicants to modify specific areas of their application form. It's vital to note that not all details can be changed, as only certain areas of the JEECUP application form 2023 will be editable.