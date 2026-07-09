Uttarakhand on Wednesday earned recognition as the country's sixth fully literate state under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the 'ULLAS' (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) programme, officials said.
The state reached this milestone after meeting the adult literacy benchmarks laid down by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Union Ministry of Education.
Following this, Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmeet Singh gave his approval to the proposal formally declaring the state fully literate.
Officials said Uttarakhand's literacy rate currently stands at more than 98 percent, comfortably clearing the threshold set for full-literacy status.
Under the ULLAS framework, any state or Union Territory that crosses 95 percent literacy qualifies for this recognition an acknowledgment that near-total literacy, rather than a mathematically perfect 100 percent, is the realistic benchmark given natural variations across a large population.
With this achievement, Uttarakhand joins five other states Mizoram, Goa, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim that had already attained full literacy status, taking the total tally to six.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the achievement as a major milestone for the hill state, crediting both active public participation and sustained government effort for the outcome.
He added that such collective efforts would help move the state closer to the larger national goal of a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) by 2047, and said the government would continue working to ensure digital literacy, financial literacy, continuing education and essential life skills reach every citizen.
The state cabinet had cleared the proposal to declare Uttarakhand fully literate back on June 19.
The push under ULLAS specifically targeted adults aged 15 and above who had missed out on formal schooling, going beyond basic reading and writing to cover financial literacy, digital skills and other essential life competencies.
According to government figures, close to 1.49 crore learners have become neo-literate nationally under the ULLAS scheme so far, including over 1 crore women underlining the programme's emphasis on reaching women and other underserved groups in remote and educationally backward regions.
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