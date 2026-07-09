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Uttarakhand becomes India's sixth fully literate state, literacy rate crosses 98%

With this achievement, Uttarakhand joins five other states Mizoram, Goa, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim that had already attained full literacy status, taking the total tally to six.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 01:15 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 01:15 PM IST
Uttarakhand becomes India's sixth fully literate state, literacy rate crosses 98%

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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