UTTARAKHAND BOARD RESULT

Uttarakhand Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2025: Official Website Down? Here’s How To Check Via SMS

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially announced the Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Result 2025 today, i.e. 19th April, 2025 at ubse.uk.gov.in. Scroll down to check steps how to check your results via SMS.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2025, 12:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Uttarakhand Board Exam Result 2025

Uttarakhand Board Exam Result 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially announced the Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Result 2025 today, i.e. 19th April, 2025. All the students who have appeared for the UBSE Matric and Inter Examination will be able to access their result from the official website, i.e. ubse.uk.gov.in by entering their roll number, date of birth, application number, and registration number. 

But as official website is facing issues in loading, students can check their Uttarakhand Class 10th and 12th Result via SMS, without any internet by following these steps: 

UBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2025: How To Check Result Via Sms?

Step 1: Go to the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link either “UK Board 10th Result 2025” or “UK Board 12th Result 2025”, click on it. 

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other required details

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view your result

Step 5: Your UBSE Class 10th or 12th Board result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download it for future reference.

Uttarakhand Board Exam Result 2025: Pass Percentage of this Year

This year, a total of 1,13,238 students registered for the Uttarakhand Board 10th class examination out of which 1,09,859 students have appeared and and 99,725 passed. The overall pass percentage of class 10th students who appeared for the Uttarakhand Board stood at 90.77 percent. Additionally 1,08,980 students have appeared for the UBSE Class 12th Examination , out of which 1,06,345 students have appeared and 88,518 have passed and the overall pass percentage of Uttarakhand Board class 12th Students is 83.23%.

