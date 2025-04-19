Uttarakhand Board Exam Result 2025: UBSE Class 10, 12 Result To Be Declared Today At ubse.uk.gov.in- Check How to Access Result Online & Via SMS Here

UBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially announced that they will release the Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Result 2025 today, i.e. 19th April, 2025 at 11:00 AM. All the students who have appeared for the UBSE Matric and Inter Examination will be able to access their result from the official website, i.e. ubse.uk.gov.in after the release by entering their roll number, date of birth, application number, and registration number.

Uttarakhand Board Exam Result 2025: How To Check?

Once released, all the candidates can download their Uttarakhand Board Exam Result 2025 from the official website by following these steps-

Step 1: Go to the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link either “UK Board 10th Result 2025” or “UK Board 12th Result 2025”, click on it.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other required details

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view your result

Step 5: Your UBSE Class 10th or 12th Board result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download it for future reference.

UBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2025: How To Check Result Via Sms?

Sometimes due to heavy traffic websites don’t work properly and face issues at that time students can check their results without internet via SMS by following these steps:

Step 1- Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2- Type a message in this format for class 10th result: UK10(Roll number)

Type a message in this format for class 12th result: UT12(Roll number)

Step 3- Send this message to the number provided by the board for class 10th Result- 56263 and for class 12th result- 5676750.

Step 4- Your result will appear on the phone screen in an SMS form.

Step 5- Check your Uttarakhand Board Result properly and save it for future reference.

All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all important updates.