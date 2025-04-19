Uttarakhand Board Exam Result 2025: UBSE Class 10, 12 Results Declared At ubse.uk.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

Uttarakhand Board Exam Result 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially announced the Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Result 2025 today, i.e. 19th April, 2025. All the students who have appeared for the UBSE Matric and Inter Examination will be able to access their result from the official website, i.e. ubse.uk.gov.in by entering their roll number, date of birth, application number, and registration number.

The Uttarakhand Board Examination 2025 for class 10th and 12th took place from 21st February, 2025 to 11th March, 2025. The official websites to check the results are ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. Additionally, candidates should note that the marksheet they will check inline is a provisional marksheet and the original marksheet will be given by their respective schools.

Uttarakhand Board Exam Result 2025: Steps to Check the Scorecard?

Once released, all the candidates can download their Uttarakhand Board Exam Result 2025 from the official website by following these steps-

Step 1: Go to the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link either “UK Board 10th Result 2025” or “UK Board 12th Result 2025”, click on it.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other required details

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view your result

Step 5: Your UBSE Class 10th or 12th Board result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download it for future reference.

Uttarakhand Board Exam Result 2025: Pass Percentage

This year, a total of 1,13,238 students registered for the Uttarakhand Board 10th class examination out of which 1,09,859 students have appeared and and 99,725 passed. The overall pass percentage of class 10th students who appeared for the Uttarakhand Board stood at 90.77 percent. Additionally 1,08,980 students have appeared for the UBSE Class 12th Examination , out of which 1,06,345 students have appeared and 88,518 have passed and the overall pass percentage of Uttarakhand Board class 12th Students is 83.23%.