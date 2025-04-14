Uttarakhand Board Exam Result 2025: UBSE Class 10th, 12th Result To Be Released On This Date At ubse.uk.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here

Uttarakhand Board Exam Result 2025:The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the date and time for the UK Board 10th and 12th Result 2025. As per the official update, the results will be declared on April 19, 2025, and students can check their scores on the official website — ubse.uk.gov.in — from 11 AM onwards.

The results will first be announced at a press conference, and then made available online. To check their results, students need to visit the official website, click on the result link for Class 10 or 12, and enter their roll number, date of birth, application number, and registration number. After submitting the details, the provisional scorecard will appear on the screen. Students can download it and keep a copy for reference.

The original mark sheets will be distributed later by the schools. The mark sheet will include personal details, subject-wise marks, and total scores.

Uttarakhand Board Exam Result 2025: Websites to check result

uaresults.nic.in ubse.uk.gov.in

UBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: Steps to check here

Step 1: Go to the official website – ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for either “UK Board 10th Result 2025” or “UK Board 12th Result 2025” on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other required details

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view your result

Step 5: Once the result appears on the screen, download it and take a printout for future use.

The Uttarakhand Board (UBSE) conducted the Class 10 and 12 exams for 2025 between February 21 and March 11. Every year, nearly 1 lakh students appear for these exams. To pass, students must score at least 33% in each subject. Those who do not pass in one or two subjects will get a chance to improve their marks by appearing for the supplementary exams.

UBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: Past year trends

In 2024, the overall pass percentage was 89.14% for Class 10 and 82.63% for Class 12 in the Uttarakhand Board exams. Priyanshi Rawat topped the Class 10 exams, while the Class 12 top rank was shared by two students — Piyush Kholia and Kanchan Joshi.

As per the board’s data, a total of 1,16,379 students appeared for the Class 10 exams and 94,768 students took the Class 12 exams. These exams were held at more than 1,200 exam centers across the state.