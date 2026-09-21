/Uttarakhand MBBS admission fraud: 4 students seats cancelled over fake reservation certificates

The Uttarakhand Medical Education Department has cancelled the MBBS admissions of four female students after the certificates they submitted under the Freedom Fighter Dependent quota turned out to be fake on verification.
This came after five individuals, including the four students, were booked for allegedly securing MBBS admission through the same fraudulent quota route, which then triggered a wider review of how such certificates are issued and checked.
Officials said the five were booked earlier this month for allegedly securing MBBS seats using fake freedom fighter dependent certificates, after which their admissions under the quota were cancelled.
The case surfaced after a complaint led to a committee set up by the Dehradun District Magistrate to verify the certificates, which found the documents suspicious at first glance, with the addresses listed on them also failing verification.
Police at the Raipur and Clement Town stations registered FIRs against the accused under Sections 318(4), 338 and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, after a probe ordered by the District Magistrate's office confirmed the documents were forged and the certificates were cancelled.
Reports indicate around nine MBBS seats had been allotted in Uttarakhand under the Freedom Fighters' Dependants quota following NEET-UG counselling, of which five candidates completed admission but discrepancies later turned up in four of their certificates during document checks.
The problem came to light when certificates issued by the Revenue Department were checked after the seats had already been allotted.
The Medical Education Department has since confirmed that all five certificates submitted under the freedom fighter dependent quota were found questionable, and once district magistrates of the concerned districts verified them, the certificates were declared fake, and the admissions granted on their basis were withdrawn.
Medical Education Director Ashutosh Sayana said doubts first arose over documents linked to five seats under the freedom fighter quota during the NEET-UG counselling process, and these were then sent to the respective district administrations for verification. He confirmed that in all five cases, the certificates came back fake and were accordingly cancelled.
Journalist and social activist Pradeep Bahuguna, credited with first raising the issue, has said the problem may not be confined to freedom fighter dependent certificates alone, and has flagged concerns about domicile certificates as well. Authorities have since set up a committee, led by the Dehradun Chief Development Officer, to look into these broader allegations.
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