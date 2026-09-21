Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /Uttarakhand MBBS admission fraud: 4 students seats cancelled over fake reservation certificates

Uttarakhand MBBS admission fraud: 4 students seats cancelled over fake reservation certificates

The problem came to light when certificates issued by the Revenue Department were checked after the seats had already been allotted.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 02:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Uttarakhand MBBS admission fraud: 4 students seats cancelled over fake reservation certificates

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Uttarakhand MBBS admission fraud: 4 students seats cancelled over fake reservation certificates
2
3
4
5