/Uttarakhand school holiday today: Dehradun shuts all schools as heavy rain alert triggers Ganga level rise

Schools across Dehradun district government, private and non-government alike, from Class 1 through 12, along with Anganwadi centres, stayed shut on Tuesday after authorities issued an Orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, lightning and pockets of extremely heavy rain.
The District Magistrate, who also heads the District Disaster Management Authority, ordered the one-day closure as a safety precaution.
The directive, issued on August 31, cited the latest weather forecasts and nowcasts pointing to intense rain and lightning activity in parts of the district over the following 24 hours.
Officials warned that the conditions could lead to accidents or emergencies, prompting the decision to close all educational institutions as part of disaster mitigation efforts.
The Chief Education Officer and District Programme Officer have been tasked with making sure schools and Anganwadi centres across the district follow the order.
Meanwhile, in Rishikesh, the Ganga's water level has climbed due to continuous heavy rain in the upper reaches of the Garhwal region.
The river is still running below the official warning mark, according to officials, though it was flowing swiftly through Triveni Ghat. The Central Water Commission confirmed levels remain within normal limits for now.
As a precaution, SDRF personnel, Water Police units and Disaster Relief Teams have been posted at key ghats in Rishikesh, Muni Ki Reti and Lakshman Jhula. Loudspeaker announcements are being used to warn tourists, devotees and residents to stay alert and avoid risks while bathing at the ghats.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.