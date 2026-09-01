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Uttarakhand school holiday today: Dehradun shuts all schools as heavy rain alert triggers Ganga level rise

The District Magistrate, who also heads the District Disaster Management Authority, ordered the one-day closure as a safety precaution.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 10:23 AM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 10:23 AM IST
Uttarakhand school holiday today: Dehradun shuts all schools as heavy rain alert triggers Ganga level rise

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Uttarakhand school holiday today: Dehradun shuts all schools as heavy rain alert triggers Ganga level rise
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