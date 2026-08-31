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Uttarakhand school holiday tomorrow? Check latest update amid orange rain alert

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places in the district, accompanied by lightning, thunder and spells of intense to very intense rain.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 12:39 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 12:39 PM IST
Uttarakhand school holiday tomorrow? Check latest update amid orange rain alert

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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