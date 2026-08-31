/Uttarakhand school holiday tomorrow? Check latest update amid orange rain alert

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued orange rain alert for the Uttarakhand districts today. Keeping the safety of the children, all government, semi-government and private schools in Nainital district, Uttarakhand, covering Classes 1 to 12, have been closed.
The decision was announced by Nainital District Magistrate and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, Lalit Mohan Raiyal, based on the latest weather forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) office in Dehradun.
The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places in the district, accompanied by lightning, thunder and spells of intense to very intense rain.
The district is already witnessing rainfall across both its hilly and plain stretches. Officials have cautioned that continued rain could trigger a sharp rise in water flow in rivers, drains and narrow lanes, while also heightening the risk of landslides in areas known to be vulnerable.
Keeping these safety concerns in mind, the district administration has decided to shut educational institutions as a precautionary step to protect students and staff from any weather-related emergency.
The closure order extends to all Anganwadi centres operating across the district as well. Principals, headmasters, teachers and non-teaching staff attached to the affected institutions have been permitted to take leave for the day.
However, the holiday will not apply uniformly across all institutions. Residential schools, along with those located within Nainital city that offer both academic and boarding facilities on the same campus, have been kept outside the purview of this order and will continue to function as usual.
District education officials have been asked to ensure the order is strictly followed and that the decision reaches all schools and Anganwadi centres under their jurisdiction without delay. The administration has also cautioned that any lapse in complying with the directive could invite action against those found responsible.
The order, issued on Sunday, has been circulated to senior district and divisional officers for their information and necessary follow-up action.
As of now, no latest update has been provided on the closure of schools tomorrow. Students and parents are advised to keep updated with latest notification from their respective schools and district authorities.
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