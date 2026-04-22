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NewsEducationUttarakhand UBSE Result 2026: Class 10, 12 results expected on this date at ubse.uk.gov.in, check how to download scorecard
UTTARAKHAND BOARD RESULT 2026

Uttarakhand UBSE Result 2026: Class 10, 12 results expected on this date at ubse.uk.gov.in, check how to download scorecard

Uttarakhand board result 2026: As per the latest information, the UBSE Class 10 and 12 results are expected to be declared on April 25, 2026, at 10 AM at the official website of UK Board at uaresults.nic.in. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 10:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Uttarakhand UBSE Result 2026: Class 10, 12 results expected on this date at ubse.uk.gov.in, check how to download scorecardUK Board Result 2026

Uttarakhand board result 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results 2026 on April 25 at 10 AM, according to recent media reports and official updates. Students who appeared for the UK Board exams will be able to access their results online through the official websites at ubse.uk.gov.in, once the link is activated.

UBSE Result 2026 Date and Time

As per the latest information, the UBSE Class 10 and 12 results are expected to be declared on April 25, 2026, at 10 AM.The evaluation process has reportedly been completed, and the board is preparing to release the final results for over 2 lakh students.

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Where to check UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026

Students can check their Uttarakhand Board results on the following platforms:

Official website: ubse.uk.gov.in

Alternate website: uaresults.nic.in

DigiLocker platform

The online marksheet will be provisional, and students will need to collect original documents from their respective schools later. 

How to download UK Board Result 2026

Follow these steps to check your scorecard:

Visit the official UBSE website

Click on the “Board Exam Result 2026” link

Select your class (10th or 12th)

Enter your roll number and required details

Submit and download your result

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid last-minute issues.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) conducted the 2026 board examinations with theory exams held from February 21 to March 20, while practical exams took place between January 16 and February 15. To pass the examination, students are required to secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject, including both theory and practical components. 

Looking at past trends, the Uttarakhand Board declared the results in 2025 on April 19, maintaining its pattern of announcing results in the month of April each year.

 

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