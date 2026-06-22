/'Viral video is fake': NTA defends security arrangements for NEET Re-Exam

NEET Re-Exam 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has termed a viral video circulating on social media as "fake" and asserted that the NEET UG 2026 re-examination was conducted under strict security arrangements across all examination centres.
In an official clarification, the agency rejected allegations suggesting irregularities during the re-test and urged candidates and parents not to rely on unverified content being shared online.
According to NTA, the video in question does not reflect the actual conduct of the examination and appears to be misleading.
OFFICIAL STATEMENT | NEET (UG) 2026— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 21, 2026
NTA's attention has been drawn to a fabricated video being circulated on social media regarding NEET (UG) 2026. The video is FAKE and the claims it makes are false. The examination was conducted successfully today under comprehensive…
The re-examination was held for candidates affected by issues reported during the earlier NEET UG 2026 examination.
Given the heightened scrutiny surrounding the test, authorities implemented several additional security protocols to safeguard the integrity of the examination process.
According to the agency, all examination centres were placed under enhanced surveillance.
Candidates underwent multiple layers of verification, including frisking, biometric attendance and identity checks before being allowed to enter the examination hall.
CCTV cameras and other monitoring mechanisms were also deployed to ensure compliance with examination guidelines.
NTA stated that it coordinated closely with local administrations, law enforcement agencies and centre authorities to maintain a secure testing environment.
The agency added that strict measures were taken to prevent impersonation, cheating and other unfair practices.
The clarification comes amid concerns among students and parents following the circulation of videos and posts on social media claiming lapses in the conduct of the re-examination.
NTA, however, maintained that the examination was carried out smoothly and that all necessary safeguards were in place.
The testing agency also reminded candidates that spreading false or misleading information related to public examinations can create unnecessary confusion and anxiety among aspirants.
It advised students to refer only to official announcements issued through NTA's website and verified communication channels.
NTA reiterated that it remains committed to conducting examinations in a secure and credible manner and will continue to take appropriate action against misinformation that could undermine the examination process.
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