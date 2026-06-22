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'Viral video is fake': NTA defends security arrangements for NEET Re-Exam

NEET Re-Exam 2026: In an official clarification, the agency rejected allegations suggesting irregularities during the re-test and urged candidates and parents not to rely on unverified content being shared online.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 09:49 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 10:19 AM IST
'Viral video is fake': NTA defends security arrangements for NEET Re-Exam

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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