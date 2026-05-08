VITEE result 2026 to be released today at 7 PM; Check how to download marksheet through official website
The VITEEE Result 2026 will be released today at 7 PM on the official VIT website. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check and download their scorecards online using their application number and password.
- The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2026 result is going to be live today, at 7 PM.
- Once the result is out, Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check and download their marksheets.
- Candidates need their application number, password, and their registered email ID to access their scorecards.
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VITEEE result 2026: The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2026 result is going to be live today, at 7 PM. Once the result is out, Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check and download their marksheets through the official website - viteee.vit.ac.in.
Also Read: TN 12th Result 2026 OUT LIVE at tnresults.nic.in; How to download TNDGE Class 12 results marksheet, pass percentage, and merit list
VITEEE exam dates and schedule
The VITEEE 2026 exams were conducted between April 28 to May 3.
Login credentials required
Candidates need their application number, password, and their registered email ID to access their scorecards.
How to check VITEEE result 2026
1. Visit the official website - viteee.vit.ac.in
2. Click on the "VITEEE 2026" result link, which is available on the homepage.
3. Enter your login credentials.
4. Click on the submit.
5. Your results will appear on the screen.
6. Download and save it for future reference.
VITEEE 2026: Counselling Process
Once the results are out, VIT will open counselling registrations and put out the full counselling schedule. Candidates who've qualified will be called for online counselling based on their ranks so where you stand in the merit list determines when you get your turn.
Also Read: Tripura 10th 12th Result 2026 Out: TBSE releases result at tbse.tripura.gov.in; Check pass percentage, merit list and more
During counselling, you'll get to pick your preferred campus, course, and fee category. But here's the thing, choosing doesn't guarantee it. Final seat allotment comes down to three factors: your rank, the preferences you submitted, and what seats are actually still available at that point. The higher your rank, the better your chances of landing exactly what you wanted.
Your rank determines more than just your position on the merit list it decides which campuses you can even consider. Score a rank within one lakh and all four VIT campuses are on the table: VIT Vellore, VIT Chennai, VIT-AP, and VIT Bhopal. Fall above one lakh and your options narrow counselling eligibility is restricted to VIT-AP and VIT Bhopal only.
One more thing worth keeping in mind. Getting a provisional admission during counselling isn't the finish line. It only becomes a confirmed seat after VIT verifies your documents and you've cleared all the eligibility and admission requirements. Until that's done, nothing's final.
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