VITEEE 2025 Registration Ends Today At viteee.vit.ac.in- Check Details Here

VITEEE 2025 Registration: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will close the registration window for the engineering exam, Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2025, today i.e. 7th April 2025. Students who have not applied for the entrance exam and are interested in giving the VITEEE 2025 Examination can complete their registration by today through the official website, i.e. viteee.vit.ac.in.

The VITEEE 2025 will take place from 21st April, 2025 to 27th April, 2025 (tentatively). Candidates who were born on or after 1st July, 2025 are eligible to sit for the examination. Additionally, Students should note that they will be eligible to sit for the examination if they have scored a minimum of 60% in class 12th in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology and for the reserved categories, the minimum percentage required is 50. The mandatory application fee for the VITEEE 2025 for BTech Course is Rs. 1350.

VITEEE 2025 Registration: Steps to Apply

Step 1- Go to the official VIT website- viteee.vit.ac.in. ‘

Step 2- Find the registration link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3- Sign in as a registered user with all your registered credentials.

Step 4- Fill the VITEEE 2025 entrance examination form with all the correct details.

Step 5- Make a required payment of Rs. 1350.

Step 6- Upload the scanned copy of your passport size photo and signature and submit.

Step 7- After submission of the application form, download the copy of it.

Step 8- You can also print out the downloaded copy for the future reference.

VITEEE Registration 2025: Exam pattern

The VITEEE is a 2 hours and 30 minutes long examination which consists of 125 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from which, 40 questions are from Mathematics/ Biology, 35 from Physics, 35 from Chemistry, 10 from Aptitude and 5 from English. One mark is granted for each correct answer and there is no negative marking.

The VIT university has campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal and provides various BTech Programmes. All the Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates regarding the exam.