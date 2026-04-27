VITEEE admit card 2026 out at vit.ac.in, check details here

VITEEE admit card 2026: The VITEEE Admit Card 2026 has been released for candidates scheduled to appear for the VITEEE exam, which is starting from April 28, 2026. The admit card has been released 48 hours before the scheduled exam of the candidate. Those candidates who have registered can now download their hall tickets through the official portal of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) at vit.ac.in.

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The VITEEE is a university-level entrance exam conducted annually by VIT for admission to its B.Tech. programmes across campuses. The exam will be held in multiple slots between April 28 and May 3, 2026.

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Candidates who have completed the slot booking process can now access their admit cards online using their application credentials.

Viteee Hall Ticket 2026: Key Details

Exam Dates: April 28 to May 3, 2026

Admit Card Status: Released (for upcoming slots)

Mode of Availability: Online

Official Website: vit.ac.in

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How to download VITEEE Admit Card 2026

As the VITEEE hall ticket has been released, candidates can now access their admit card by using their login credentials like application number and password. Tod download the admit card follow the steps given below.

Visit the official VIT website at vit.ac.in Click on the VITEEE 2026 admit card link Log in using the application number and password Download and print the hall ticket

Students must know that the admit card will be available through the Online Test Booking System (OTBS).

Details mentioned on the VITEEE Hall Ticket

The VITEEE admit card will include:

Candidate’s name and photograph Application number Exam date and time Test centre address Important exam-day instructions

Candidates must carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card.

Important instructions for candidates

Those candidates who are going to appear for the VITEEE exam 2026 must follow the instructions given in the admit card, which includes:

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the exam centre Along with the admit card, bring a valid photo ID proof Reach the exam centre as per the reporting time Follow all exam guidelines mentioned on the hall ticket

It must be noted that no entry will be given to the candidate in the examination hall without an admit card