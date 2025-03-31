VITEEE Registration 2025 Ends Today At viteee.vit.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

VITEEE Registration 2025: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will close the VITEEE 2025 registration on March 31, 2025. Students who wish to apply for the VIT Engineering Entrance Exam can find the direct link on the official website, vit.ac.in. Only candidates born on or after July 1, 2003, are eligible to apply. The date of birth mentioned in the High School Certificate will be considered valid.

Candidates can download their e-admit card from the OTBS portal 48 hours before their scheduled exam. The admit card will include important details such as the application number, student’s photograph, test centre address, exam date, and time. The VITEEE 2025 results will be declared on April 30, and the counselling process is expected to start in May 2025. The B.Tech admission application form is available online, and the application fee is Rs 1350.

VITEEE Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to VIT's official website: vit.ac.in.

Click on the VITEEE 2025 registration link on the homepage.

A new page will open—register yourself there.

After registration, fill out the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Print a copy for future reference.

The VITEEE 2025 exam will be held from April 20 to April 27, 2025, with a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. The test will be conducted in English, and the questions will appear one by one in a random order. All questions will be multiple-choice (MCQs), with four answer options (A, B, C, and D), out of which only one will be correct. The exam will have a total of 125 questions, divided into different sections: Maths/Biology (40 questions), Physics (35 questions), Chemistry (35 questions), Aptitude (10 questions), and English (5 questions).