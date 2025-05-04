VITEEE Results 2025 Declared At vit.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

VITEEE Results 2025: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has officially declared the results of the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2025. All the students who have appeared for the examination can now check their results through the official website, i.e. vit.ac.in.

Students will have to enter their application number and password to access their result. The VIT Entrance exam takes place for students to take admission into the VIT campuses for BTech courses across the country. The examination took place from 20th April to 27th April, 2025 in two shifts.

VITEEE Results 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- vit.ac.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of VITEEE Result 2025 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials like your application number and password, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your VITEEE Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download the mark sheet.

Step 7: Download your mark sheet for future reference.

VITEEE in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) in which students are given one mark for every correct answer. The VIT university has campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal and provides various BTech Programmes and up to one lakh students will be eligible for the counseling session. After the result, VIT will start the counseling session and students will have to register for it and fill the form. The schedule for counseling will be shared later. During the counselling, candidates will have to give the preference of their college, course and fee category but course and college will be allotted on the basis of their ranks. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.