Waiting For CBSE Class 10th Results 2025? Here’s How To Check Via Digilocker, SMS And UMANG App

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the Class 10 final exam results for 2025. However, the official date and time of the release of results is not yet confirmed. Over 24 lakh students are waiting for their scores, and the official result websites (cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in) may experience heavy traffic, causing delays or temporary crashes.

To make it easier, CBSE has also made the results available on DigiLocker and UMANG, where students can securely download their marksheets and certificates. The CBSE Class 10 exams for 2025 were held from February 15 to March 1, 2025.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Here’s how to check via Digilocker

Step 1: Sign in to your DigiLocker account.

Step 2: Go to the "Issued Documents" section.

Step 3: Find your marksheets and certificates.

Step 4: Download your result and print a copy for future use.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Steps to check via SMS

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your phone.

Step 2: Type cbse10, followed by your Roll Number, School Number, and Centre Code.

Step 3: Send the message to 7738299899.

Step 4: You will receive your CBSE Class 10 Board Result 2025 via SMS.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Check steps to download result via UMANG app

Students can also check their CBSE results easily through the UMANG app by following these steps:

Step 1: Download the UMANG app from the Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS).

Step 2: Sign up and log in using your registered mobile number.

Step 3: Tap on the link for CBSE Class 10 Results 2025.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 5: Click Submit to view your result.

Step 6: Save or print a copy for future reference.

A total of 22,51,812 students registered for the exam, out of which 22,38,827 appeared. Among them, 20,95,467 students successfully passed, achieving an overall pass percentage of 93.60%.

Good luck to all the students waiting for their CBSE Class 10 results 2025!