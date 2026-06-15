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Waiting for your NEET fee refund? NTA opens correction window to verify bank details

NEET refund 2026: The correction facility is available on the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in, where candidates can log in using their credentials and review the bank account information submitted earlier for the refund process. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 10:32 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 10:32 AM IST
Waiting for your NEET fee refund? NTA opens correction window to verify bank details

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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