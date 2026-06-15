/Waiting for your NEET fee refund? NTA opens correction window to verify bank details

NEET refund 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened a bank account reconfirmation and correction window for candidates eligible for the NEET UG 2026 examination fee refund.
The facility allows applicants to verify or update their bank account details to ensure the refund amount is credited without any issues.
The correction facility is available on the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in, where candidates can log in using their credentials and review the bank account information submitted earlier for the refund process.
The move is aimed at preventing transaction failures caused by incorrect account numbers, IFSC codes, or other banking details.
NTA has advised candidates to carefully verify all banking information before final submission.
Any discrepancy in account details may delay or prevent the refund from being processed successfully. The refund amount will be transferred directly to the bank account provided by the candidate.
Before submitting the form, candidates should verify:
Applicants are advised to ensure that the bank account is active and capable of receiving electronic transfers.
Earlier, candidates were required to submit their bank details within the initial refund window.
However, NTA subsequently extended the deadline, providing additional time for eligible candidates to complete the process.
Candidates should note that the NEET refund amount will be same as NEET application fee as per the category.
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