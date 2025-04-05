Want To Become An Architect? Check Expert Tips To Ace NATA Exam

The drawing section is very important. Applicants should remember that this isn't a fine art test. The goal is to show your ideas clearly on paper. Instead of making the drawing look artistic, focus on getting the technical parts right like the correct scale, proportions, and use of one-point or two-point perspective.

“Rather than just making your drawing look beautiful, focus on getting the technical details right—like correct perspective and proper proportions. It's strongly recommended that you learn to draw accurately before working on style or decoration. A neat and correctly scaled drawing will always score better than a pretty one with mistakes,” said Ar Shaunak Desai, Architect & Planner, Alliance School of Design.



Apart from drawing, the aptitude section checks your logical thinking and general awareness related to architecture. The best way to do well in this part is through regular practice. The questions aren’t very tough but need quick and smart thinking. You should know about important architectural monuments and where they are located, as these can be easy marks. It’s also helpful to recognize famous national and international landmarks and be familiar with leading architects from India and around the world. Staying updated with current trends in architecture can also give you an edge in this section.

Ar Shaunak Desai added that, “Applicants must be prudent in time management. I have seen cases where applicants get carried away making phenomenal drawings but run out of time in the logical reasoning and general awareness section! The best way to do this is to do practice tests. Remember, you must score in all the test sections, so relying only on your natural strength may not be the best strategy. A smart balance is required.”

One of the advantages of NATA is that, unlike many other entrance exams, candidates can appear for it up to three times in a single academic year. The highest score among the attempts is considered for admission. This gives students a chance to improve their performance, fine-tune their exam strategies, and get more comfortable with the exam format. It also helps ease some of the pressure that comes with entrance tests. Although reattempting the exam comes with a small fee, it gives applicants a valuable opportunity to work on their weaknesses from earlier attempts.