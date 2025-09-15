WB AYUSH Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today At wbmcc.nic.in- Steps To Check Here

WB AYUSH Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) is all set to announce the results for the West Bengal AYUSH Counselling round 1 seat allotment today, i.e. 15th September, 2025. All the candidates who have participated in the counselling will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. wbmcc.nic.in.

According to the official notice, the students who will be allotted seats in round 1 will have to report to their allotted colleges on 16th and 17th September, 2025. Also, candidates will have to get their documents verified when they report to the college. Documents that will be required are their allotment letter, four passport size photographs, their certifications or marksheets and caste certificate (if applicable). All the documents must be self attested.

Also Read: CET 2025: Delhi Government Begins Registration For JEE, NEET, CLAT, CUET Exam Coaching

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

WB AYUSH Counselling 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- wbmcc.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration number, roll number, and password correctly then submit it.

Step 5: Your round 1 seat allotment result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the result then download and print the allotment letter for future use.

WB AYUSH Counselling 2025: Seat Surrender

If candidates are not satisfied with the allotted seat then they can contact the concerned college authority and surrender their seat. The college will give them a resignation slip through the National Informatics Centre (NIC) server.

Also Read: JKSET Answer Key 2025 To Be Released Soon At jujkset.in- Check Details Here

WB AYUSH Counselling 2025: Round 2 Important Dates

The Round 2 registration for WB AYUSH Counselling 2025 will be open from 26th September to 2nd October.

The seat allotment result for this round will be declared on 8th October.

Candidates must report to their allotted colleges by 11th October.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.