WB Madhyamik Result 2025: West Bengal Class 10th Result DECLARED At wbresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

WB Madhyamik Result 2025: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the WB Madhyamik (Class 10) results 2025 today, May 2, at 9 AM. Once released, students can check their scores on the official websites — result.wbbsedata.com, wbbse.wb.gov.in, and wbresults.nic.in. They can also access their results through SMS and DigiLocker. While the board will declare the pass percentage and toppers' list at 9 AM, students will be able to view their individual results online from 9:45 AM onwards. Schools can collect the mark sheets and pass certificates from their assigned camp offices starting 10 AM tomorrow.

To pass the West Bengal Class 10 exam, students need to score at least 34% or 272 marks out of 800. Those who fail in one or two subjects can appear for the compartment exam. Students who are not satisfied with their results can also apply for re-evaluation.

This year, 86.56% of students have passed the exam. A total of 66 students secured ranks in the top 10 list for 2025, an increase from last year when 59 students made it to the top 10.

WB Madhyamik Result 2025: Steps to download marks memo here

Go to the official website — wbresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that says “West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2025 WB Board.”

You’ll be taken to a new page where you can see the result form.

Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth in the given fields.

Click the “Submit” button.

Your Madhyamik result will appear on the screen.

WB Madhyamik Result 2025; direct link here

Once the West Bengal Madhyamik results are declared online, students must collect their original mark sheets and certificates from their respective schools or the council office, as the online version is only provisional. In the 2024 Madhyamik results, a total of 9,23,013 students appeared for the exam, including 4,05,994 boys and 5,17,019 girls. The overall pass percentage stood at 86.31.