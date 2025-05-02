WB Madhyamik Result 2025: West Bengal Class 10th Result To Be Declared Today At wbresults.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Marks Memo Here

West Bengal Class 10th Result 2025: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the Madhyamik (Class 10) results today May 2, 2025. Due to a 45-minute delay confirmed by the board, the results will now be declared at 9:45 AM instead of the earlier scheduled time of 9 AM. Students can check their scores online at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Results will also be available via SMS and DigiLocker. The Class 10 board exams in West Bengal were conducted from February 10 to February 22, 2025, in a single shift from 10:45 AM to 2 PM. The exams began with the first language paper and ended with optional elective subjects.

Students must score at least 34 percent overall to pass the exam. If they do not meet the qualifying marks, they can apply for Post-Publication Review (PPR) or Post-Publication Scrutiny (PPS) after the results are announced.

West Bengal Class 10th Result 2025: Steps to download marksheet here

Go to the official websites – wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in. Click on the link that says “WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2025”. Enter your roll number and date of birth. Click on Submit to see your result. Download and take a printout of the result for future use.

West Bengal Class 10th Result 2025: Here's how to check via Mobile App

In addition to the official websites, students can also check their Class 10 Madhyamik results through mobile apps such as the iresults.net/wbbse-app/.

In 2024, the Madhyamik results were announced on May 2, with a total of 9,23,013 students appearing for the exams. The overall pass percentage was 86.31%. In comparison, the 2023 results were declared on May 19, with over six lakh students taking the exam and a pass percentage of 86.15%.