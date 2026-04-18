WB Madhyamik result 2026: WBBSE to release class 10th results on May 8? Check date, time, and how to download scorecard
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is expected to release the Madhyamik Result 2026 on May 8. Students can check their Class 10 results online and download their scorecards from the official website once declared.
- The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced the result date for the Madhyamik (Class 10) exams 2026.
- Students who appeared for the exam can now mark their calendars, as the results will be declared soon.
- The Madhyamik result is an important step for students as it shapes their future academic path.
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The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced the result date for the Madhyamik (Class 10) exams 2026. Students who appeared for the exam can now mark their calendars, as the results will be declared soon.
Here’s everything you need to know:-
Madhyamik Result 2026 Date
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the Class 10 Madhyamik result on May 8, 2026 (Friday). Students can check their results online once the link is activated on the official websites — wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.
Exam Details
The Madhyamik exams for 2026 were held from February 2 to February 12, 2026 across West Bengal. This year, around 9.71 lakh students appeared for the exam at more than 2,600 exam centres.
Previous years' statistics
In 2025, results were announced on May 2, with around 9.7–9.8 lakh students appearing and a pass percentage of 86.56%
In 2024, results were also declared on May 2, with a pass percentage of 83.61%
In 2023 and 2022, results came out on May 19 and June 3, respectively
How to Check Madhyamik Result 2026
Students can easily check their results by following these steps:
Visit the official website: wbresults.nic.in
Click on the link for “WB Madhyamik Result 2026”
Enter your roll number or registration number and date of birth
Click on submit
Download your marksheet and take a printout for future use
Students can also access their results through DigiLocker and SMS services.
Details Mentioned on the Marksheet
The marksheet will include important information such as:
Student’s name
Roll number and registration number
Exam name
Subject-wise marks
Total marks
Internal or practical marks
Grade
Pass or fail status
Students should carefully check all these details after downloading their results.
Passing Marks Criteria
To pass the Madhyamik exam, students must score at least 34% overall marks (272 out of 800). It is also necessary to pass in each subject separately.
Students who do not pass in one or two subjects may get a chance to appear for compartment exams.
The Madhyamik result is an important step for students as it shapes their future academic path. Students are advised to stay calm, check their results carefully, and regularly visit the official website for the latest updates. No matter the outcome, there are always opportunities ahead to learn and grow.
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