WB Madhyamik result 2026: WBBSE to release class 10th results on May 8? Check date, time, and how to download scorecard

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced the result date for the Madhyamik (Class 10) exams 2026. Students who appeared for the exam can now mark their calendars, as the results will be declared soon.

Here’s everything you need to know:-

Madhyamik Result 2026 Date

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The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the Class 10 Madhyamik result on May 8, 2026 (Friday). Students can check their results online once the link is activated on the official websites — wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

Exam Details

The Madhyamik exams for 2026 were held from February 2 to February 12, 2026 across West Bengal. This year, around 9.71 lakh students appeared for the exam at more than 2,600 exam centres.

Previous years' statistics

In 2025, results were announced on May 2, with around 9.7–9.8 lakh students appearing and a pass percentage of 86.56%

In 2024, results were also declared on May 2, with a pass percentage of 83.61%

In 2023 and 2022, results came out on May 19 and June 3, respectively

How to Check Madhyamik Result 2026

Students can easily check their results by following these steps:

Visit the official website: wbresults.nic.in

Click on the link for “WB Madhyamik Result 2026”

Enter your roll number or registration number and date of birth

Click on submit

Download your marksheet and take a printout for future use

Students can also access their results through DigiLocker and SMS services.

Details Mentioned on the Marksheet

The marksheet will include important information such as:

Student’s name

Roll number and registration number

Exam name

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Internal or practical marks

Grade

Pass or fail status

Students should carefully check all these details after downloading their results.

Passing Marks Criteria

To pass the Madhyamik exam, students must score at least 34% overall marks (272 out of 800). It is also necessary to pass in each subject separately.

Students who do not pass in one or two subjects may get a chance to appear for compartment exams.

The Madhyamik result is an important step for students as it shapes their future academic path. Students are advised to stay calm, check their results carefully, and regularly visit the official website for the latest updates. No matter the outcome, there are always opportunities ahead to learn and grow.