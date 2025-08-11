WB NEET UG Medical 2025 Registration Ends Tomorrow At wbmcc.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply, Important Dates Here

WB NEET UG Medical Registration 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) will close the registration window for the round 1 NEET UG Counseling 2025 tomorrow, i.e. 12th August, 2025 at 8 PM. All the candidates who are interested and have not registered yet can do it through the official website, i.e. wbmcc.nic.in.

After completing the registration, candidates will have time until 13th August, 2025 to get their documents verified at their allotted verification centres, candidates must know that it is mandatory to complete the verification of the documents.

WB NEET UG Medical Registration 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- wbmcc.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Counselling Registration on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Register yourself using the contact details.

Step 4: Login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your personal and academic information carefully.

Step 6: Upload the required documents and pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 7: Re-check the details and submit the form.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

WB NEET UG Medical Registration 2025: Important Dates

Candidates must know that the final deadline for Round 1 registration and online fee payment is set for 12th August, 2025, at 8 PM. Document verification will be completed on 13th August, 2025, followed by the publication of the verified candidates list and the release of the Round 1 seat matrix on 14th August, 2025, at 2 PM. From 14th August, 2025, at 4 PM until midnight on 17th August, 2025, candidates can fill in and lock their preferred college and course choices online. The Round 1 seat allotment results will be announced on 20th August, 2025, after 4 PM. Candidates allotted seats must report to their respective colleges between 21st and 23rd August, 2025, from 11 AM to 4 PM, to confirm their admission. The registration process for Round 2 counselling will begin on 27th August, 2025. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.