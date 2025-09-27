WB Primary Teacher Recruitment 2025: Notification Releasing Soon For More Than 13000 Posts After Durga Puja- Check Details

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu announced on Thursday that the state government will soon release a notification to recruit 13,421 teachers after the Durga Puja festival. He added that this would be welcome news for teaching job seekers in the state during the festive season. “On the initiative of the Honourable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal State Primary Education Council is preparing to issue a notification for recruitment to 13,421 vacant posts. The recruitment process will begin right after the Puja! Best wishes in advance to all job seekers," Basu shared this in a post on X.\

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education announced the results of the Teacher Eligibility Test TET 2023 on September 24. A senior board official confirmed that out of 2,73,147 candidates who appeared for the exam, only 6,754 candidates, or 2.47 per cent, qualified.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, candidates who cleared the TET 2022 exam but are still awaiting interview calls staged a protest earlier this month, claiming there are nearly 50,000 vacancies in primary and upper primary schools. However, Education Minister Basu dismissed the claim as exaggerated and stated that the Board will soon release a notification to fill the actual vacant positions.