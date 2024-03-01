WB SET 2024 Result Released At wbcsconline.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

WB SET 2024: The West Bengal SET 2023 test was held on December 17, 2023, and covered 33 courses. Candidates who pass the WB SET 2023 exam will receive a certificate of eligibility from the commission. This qualification is a necessary prerequisite for persons seeking to work as assistant professors in universities throughout West Bengal. Candidates must enter their registration number and password to view the WB SET 2023 scores.

The WB SET 2023 scorecard includes relevant information such as the candidate's name, registration number, roll number, cut-off marks, section-wise marks received, total marks gained, and qualifying status. The WB SET exam comprises of two papers: Paper 1, a general test, and Paper 2, which focuses on one of the 33 subjects selected by candidates. Candidates must meet particular criteria to qualify for the WB SET 2023 exam. For general category students, an aggregate of 40% marks is required for shortlisting, whilst reserved category candidates must get a minimum of 35% marks in both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

WB SET 2024: Steps to check here

• Go to the WBCSC official website, wbcsconline.in or wbcsc.org.in.

• On the homepage, search for the link to the WBCSC SET test results 2024.

• To access the results page, click on the provided link.

• Enter your password and registration number.

• Fill out the relevant information.

• The results of the West Bengal SET exam 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

The commission has officially announced the cut-off marks for the following categories: general, economically weaker section (EWS), other backward class (OBC-A), OBC-B, scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), person with disability (PwD), and transgender candidates. The official website lists the cut-off marks for all 33 disciplines.