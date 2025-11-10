WB SI Admit Card 2025 OUT For PET, PMT At wbpolice.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

WB SI Admit Card 2025 OUT: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has officially released the admit card for the WB SI Admit Card 2025 for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam can now download their admit card through the official website, i.e. wbpolice.gov.in.

The PMT and PET examinations are scheduled to take place on 17th November, 2015. Admit card is a very important document for the candidates as it has all the details like their name, roll number, examination centre address, exam date and time and important instructions for the exam day. Candidates must carry the printed copy of their hall ticket to the exam centre or else they won’t be allowed to appear for the exam.

WB SI Admit Card 2025 OUT: Steps to Download WB SI PET, PMT Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- wbpolice.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the link titled ‘WB SI Admit Card 2025 for PET, PMT’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on the screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like application number and date of birth correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your WB SI PET, PMT Admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check all the details and then download it.

Step 7: Print out the hall ticket for the day of the examination.

The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 1131 vacancies in the organization, for which the registration process began on 9th March, 2024 and it ended on 7th April, 2024. Only the candidates who have successfully cleared the preliminary exam are now eligible for the PET and PMT. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.