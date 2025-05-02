WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2025: Official Website Down? Here’s How To Check Scores Via SMS And Digilocker

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the Madhyamik (Class 10) results 2025 today, May 2, at 9 AM. Once released, students can check their scores on the official websites — result.wbbsedata.com, wbbse.wb.gov.in, and wbresults.nic.in. Results will also be accessible via SMS and DigiLocker. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the pass percentage and list of toppers at 9 AM. Students can begin checking their results online from 9:45 AM. Schools will be able to collect the original mark sheets and pass certificates from their respective camp offices starting 10 AM the next day.

To pass the West Bengal Class 10 board exam, students must score at least 34 per cent — which equals 272 marks out of a total of 800. Those who do not clear one or two subjects will have the chance to appear for the compartment exam. Students can also apply for re-evaluation if they wish to get their answer scripts rechecked.

Sometimes, the official website may crash due to heavy traffic. In such cases, students can use alternative methods to access and download their scorecards.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025: Here's how to check via SMS

Step 1: Open your phone's SMS app and type: WB 10 followed by your roll number.

Step 2: Send this message to 56070 or 56263.

Step 3: You will receive your detailed WBBSE 2025 result as an SMS on the same number.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025: Here's how to check via digilocker

Step 1: Visit the official website — digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Log in using your credentials

Step 3: Go to the "Issued Documents" section

Step 4: Select WBBSE and download your Class 10 marksheet

