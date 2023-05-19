WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: West Bengal Board Class 10th Result Declared, Website Crashed- Check Scores Via SMS, Digilocker

WBBSE Result 2023: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announced the Madhyamik or class 10 result 2023. Students can check their matric results at the official websites at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. The result were declared by the state education minister Bratya Basu at 10 am, and the scorecards will be made available from noon on the official websites.

WBBSE Board Class 10th Result 2023: Steps To Check Scores Via SMS

Students can easily check the West Bengal Madhyamik result 2023 offline using SMS as well. Due to heavy traffic on the website, the WBBSE 10th Result 2023 portal may be slow. In such cases, students can send an SMS in the specified format to obtain their results.

To receive the 2023 Madhyamik result and marks, send a message in the following format:

STEP 1: WB 10 roll number to 56070 / 56263.

STEP 2: The WBBSE will send the detailed result to the same mobile number.

WBBSE Board Class 10th Result 2023: Steps To Check Scores Via Digilocker

Step 1: Install the Digilocker app on your smartphone. You can also go to digilocker.gov.in’s official website.

Step 2: Enter your mobile number, name, date of birth, email address, and Aadhar number to register.

Step 3: After creating a password, click the submit button.

Step 4: Log in with the necessary data.

Step 5: Next, select WBBSE from the “education" menu.

Step 6: Choose the WBBSE Madhyamik/10th exam result 2023 option.

Step 7: Enter the number from your Aadhaar Card, and the result will be displayed on your screen.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: Total Candidates

The number of applicants was 10 lakh 98 thousand 775 the previous year. This year, there were 6 lakh 98 thousand 628 fewer of those candidates. This year, there are 2 lakh 90 thousand 172 male candidates overall, and there are 3 lakh 56 thousand 21 female candidates. There were 2867 exam centres. The board issued a directive to the examination centers to the effect that candidates can leave within one hour of the commencement of the examination, but not with the question papers. If there is any disruption in any test centre while the exam is taking place, the board was under strict instructions to suspend the results of the candidates from that institution. For the by-election on March 1, the Board of Secondary Education held the test on February 27.