WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 OUT at wbresults.nic.in; Abhirup Bhadra tops WB class 10 exam

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Out: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the WBBSE Madhyamik Result today. Students who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website - wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Also Read: TN 12th Result 2026 OUT LIVE at tnresults.nic.in; How to download TNDGE Class 12 results marksheet, pass percentage, and merit list

Where to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026

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Official website for checking results:-

wbresults.nic.in

wbbse.wb.gov.in

How to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 through official website

1. Visit the official website.

2. Choose the “WB Board 10th Result 2026” link.

3. Enter your login information.

4. Click on the submit button.

5. Your result will be shown on the display.

6. Download your scorecard and print it for future reference.

Toppers name

1. Abhirup Bhadra:- Rank 1 (99.71%)

2. Priyatosh Mukherjee:- Rank 2 (99.43%)

3. Ankan Kumar Jana and Mainak Mandal:- Joint Rank 3

4. Arijit Bor, Arun Kamakar, Souvik Das and Soham:- Joint Rank 4

5. Dwaipayan:- Rank 5

Overall pass percentage for WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026

This year, the overall pass percentage is 86.83% for the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026.

District-Wise Pass Percentage (2026)

Kalimpong: 95.10%

Kolkata: 92.31%

Other ways to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026

1. DigiLocker

2. SMS

3. Mobile App - iResults

Easy steps to download marksheet via DigiLocker

1. Visit or open the DigiLocker app.

2. Sign in with your registered mobile number and Aadhar number.

3. Go to the "Education" section and select "West Bengal Board of Secondary Education".

4. Select "Class X Marksheet".

5. Enter your credentials.

6. Click submit.

7. Your scorecard will be available on the screen.

8. Download and save it.

Steps to download marksheet via SMS

1. Go to the SMS application on your mobile phone.

2. Type WB10 .

3. Enter your roll number.

(Example Format: WB10 1234567)



4. Send a message to this number - 58888 or 56070 or 56263 .

5. You will receive an SMS containing your detailed subject-wise marks.

Check to download results via iResults or Madhyamik Result App

1. Open the app.

2. Enter your roll number and Date of Birth (DDMMYY format).

3. Tap "Get Result".

4. Your marksheet will appear.

5. Download.

The declaration of the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 has brought excitement and relief to thousands of students across West Bengal. Candidates can now check their scores online and download their provisional marksheets from the official result website.

This year, Abhirup Bhadra secured the top position in the WB Class 10 examination, marking an outstanding academic achievement. Students are advised to keep checking the official website for updates regarding original marksheets, re-evaluation, and supplementary examination details.